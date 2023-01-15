In a frantic finale at Ainslie Park, Dougie Samuel's men looked to be on course for defeat, but Carswell intervened diving to his right as the match ended 2-2.

The title-chasing hosts had led through Josh Laing's opener before Evan Maley equalised with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cammy Russell restored the Capital men's lead but Maley levelled for a second time.

Blair Carswell gets a strong right hand to turn the penalty round the post. Picture: Mark Brown.

Spartans relinquished top spot to Rangers B and Tranent Juniors, the latter edging out Caledonia Braves 3-2 at Alliance Park.

Colin Nish's men had to play the vast majority of the second half with ten men following captain Craig Barr's red card on the hour mark. However, a double from Ben Miller and Nicky Reid effort secured a precious three points for the East Lothian side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh University's relegation fears showed no sign of letting up after going down 3-0 to Capital rivals Civil Service Strollers at East Peffermill.

Euan Valentine, Matthew Shaw and an own goal proved the difference as Strollers moved up to seventh in the standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Hearts B drew 1-1 at Berwick Rangers, Makenzie Kirk with the goal for the visitors at Shielfield Park.