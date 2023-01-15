Spartans' Blair Carswell is last-gasp hero as title hopefuls settle for a point
Spartans' Blair Carswell was the toast of the town after the goalkeeper saved a last-minute penalty to earn his side a share of the spoils against Open Goal Broomhill.
In a frantic finale at Ainslie Park, Dougie Samuel's men looked to be on course for defeat, but Carswell intervened diving to his right as the match ended 2-2.
The title-chasing hosts had led through Josh Laing's opener before Evan Maley equalised with less than 20 minutes remaining.
Cammy Russell restored the Capital men's lead but Maley levelled for a second time.
Spartans relinquished top spot to Rangers B and Tranent Juniors, the latter edging out Caledonia Braves 3-2 at Alliance Park.
Colin Nish's men had to play the vast majority of the second half with ten men following captain Craig Barr's red card on the hour mark. However, a double from Ben Miller and Nicky Reid effort secured a precious three points for the East Lothian side.
Edinburgh University's relegation fears showed no sign of letting up after going down 3-0 to Capital rivals Civil Service Strollers at East Peffermill.
Euan Valentine, Matthew Shaw and an own goal proved the difference as Strollers moved up to seventh in the standings.
Elsewhere, Hearts B drew 1-1 at Berwick Rangers, Makenzie Kirk with the goal for the visitors at Shielfield Park.
Boss Steven Naismith said: "As a team, we are definitely moving forward which is really good. It is another game in the run of not being beaten, but we are just disappointed because of what we put into the game, we potentially could have had more than what we got out of the game."