News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Spartans, Bonnyrigg Rose, FC Edinburgh and Livingston learn group opponents in Viaplay League Cup

Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen enter at later stage
Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST

Spartans will take on Dundee United for the first time their history after being drawn against the Tannadice club and Partick Thistle in the group stage of the Viaplay League Cup.

Bonnyrigg Rose are in the same group as Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, while FC Edinburgh have opponents from either end of the country in Ross County and Stranaer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fixture list and TV selections will be published “in due course”. The winners of the eight groups and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the last 16.

The Viaplay Cup final will be played in DecemberThe Viaplay Cup final will be played in December
The Viaplay Cup final will be played in December
Most Popular

Spartans, the Lowland League champions and SPFL newcomers, are in Group B alongside Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Falkirk and Peterhead. Bonnyrigg are in Group E with Dundee, Inverness, Airdrie and Dumbarton.

Livingston are in a Group C with Hamilton, Cove Rangers, Clyde and Brechin City. FC Edinburgh are in Group D with Ross County, Morton, Kelty Hearts and Stranraer.

Group stage matches begin on the weekend of July 15/16 and concluded on the weekend of July 29/30. The European qualifiers enter in the knockout stage on the weekend of August 19/20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prize money for this season has yet to be announced, but teams finishing last in their group last season were awarded £22,000. It was £23,250 for fourth, £25,000 for third, £29,000 for the runners-up who did not progress; £50,000 for the second-round losers; £80,000 for the quarter-final losers; £110,000 for the semi-final losers; £160,000 for the runners-up and £350,000 for the winners.

The Viaplay League Cup group stage drawThe Viaplay League Cup group stage draw
The Viaplay League Cup group stage draw
Related topics:Cove RangersAberdeenHibsDundee UnitedCeltic