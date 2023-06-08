Spartans will take on Dundee United for the first time their history after being drawn against the Tannadice club and Partick Thistle in the group stage of the Viaplay League Cup.

Bonnyrigg Rose are in the same group as Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, while FC Edinburgh have opponents from either end of the country in Ross County and Stranaer.

The fixture list and TV selections will be published “in due course”. The winners of the eight groups and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the last 16.

The Viaplay Cup final will be played in December

Spartans, the Lowland League champions and SPFL newcomers, are in Group B alongside Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Falkirk and Peterhead. Bonnyrigg are in Group E with Dundee, Inverness, Airdrie and Dumbarton.

Livingston are in a Group C with Hamilton, Cove Rangers, Clyde and Brechin City. FC Edinburgh are in Group D with Ross County, Morton, Kelty Hearts and Stranraer.

Group stage matches begin on the weekend of July 15/16 and concluded on the weekend of July 29/30. The European qualifiers enter in the knockout stage on the weekend of August 19/20.

Prize money for this season has yet to be announced, but teams finishing last in their group last season were awarded £22,000. It was £23,250 for fourth, £25,000 for third, £29,000 for the runners-up who did not progress; £50,000 for the second-round losers; £80,000 for the quarter-final losers; £110,000 for the semi-final losers; £160,000 for the runners-up and £350,000 for the winners.