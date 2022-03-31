Spartans boss Dougie Samuel assesses season after using record number of players

Spartans manager Dougie Samuel says he has used a record number of players this season due to long-term injuries. Picture: Mark Brown

The Ainslie Park outfit have been an ever present in the upper echelons of the Lowland League this term and still have an opportunity to finish runners-up with three fixtures remaining. They are currently fifth, five points adrift of second-placed East Kilbride. And striker Blair Henderson, who joined from Capital rivals Edinburgh City last summer, has had a hugely productive first season in red and white as he is the division's top goalscorer with 27 so far to his name.

But it's last-chance saloon in the club's quest for silverware as they travel to high-flying Jeanfield Swifts of the East of Scotland League Premier Division tomorrow in the quarter-finals of the South Challenge Cup.

"It's been a season containing some excellent performances and results," Samuel explained. "It has been one of the most difficult in terms of coping with long-term unavailability to key players including Blair Carswell, Blair Atkinson, Euan Smith, Michael Allan and Ian McFarland. So, this coupled with Bolo's (Michael Bolochoweckyj) early retirement, we've had to use a record number of players up to this point.

"Creating consistency in team selection and results has eluded us at times. Overall it's been a season where progress has been made as we've remained at the top end of the table throughout, which bodes well for next season.