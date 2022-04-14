Spartans boss Dougie Samuel reveals summer signing priority in bid to mount Lowland league title challenge

The Ainslie Park boss, who is fast approaching the tenth anniversary of his appointment as manager, is speaking to “three of four” potential signings and his focus is on building a more solid foundation at the back after a season of chopping and changing.

He told the Evening News: “I think Kevin Waugh has played with something like five different goalkeepers and six different centre-back partners, so that tells you everything about the number of changes we’ve had to make at the back during the season.

“We’ll be like every other club. There will be some comings and goings. Ultimately we need to find a better balance and blend in the group because we’ve really been hurt at the back this season especially. So one of our priorities is to try to create and build a more settled back five.

Spartans manager Dougie Samuel wants to build a more solid foundation at the back for next season. Picture: Mark Brown

“We have a good nucleus who are on two-year deals, so that is in place. There are a couple of our own players that I still need to speak to in the current squad who I hope will be happy to stay on.”

Although Spartans will finish the season without silverware after Tuesday’s defeat by Bonnyrigg Rose in the South Challenge Cup semi-final, fifth place in the league represents satisfactory progress. The challenge for next season is to build a squad capable of mounting a title challenge in a league that will be even tougher.

The signing of midfielder Brad Whte from Musselburgh Athletic in January was made primarily with next season in mind, and Samuel has already proved to be a useful addition to the squad.

He explained: “Brad was someone we wanted to bring in this summer, so we managed to get him in early.

“I’m speaking to three or four players and a lot can happen behind the scenes to strengthen the squad. Although we’ve made progress and I think we’ve had a good season, we know there’s still a long way to go.”

