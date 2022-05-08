Spartans boss keeps fingers crossed after Rosie McQuillan taken to hospital after defeat by Celtic

The 19-year-old forward came on came on from the bench in the 78th but was stretchered off in injury time after lengthy treatment with to her shoulder.

“I don’t know if it is her collar bone or shoulder but it looks like a dislocation,” said McCulloch. “She didn’t fall on it, she was pulled. She’ll go to hospital and get it assessed. Hopefully it will be a dislocation and it pops back in. Fingers crossed.”

The injury was a disappointing end to a frustrating afternoon for Spartans, who were forced to defend for large parts of the game. Charlie Wellings goals in 18 and 53 minutes put the visitors two up and although Sarah Clelland pulled one back, Clarissa Larisey grabbed Celtic’s third just a few minutes later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spartans forward Rosie McQuillan was stretchered off minutes from full-time and taken to hospital

“I felt defensively, even though we lost three goals, we were pretty good,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Celtic catch you in transition and we were out of shape and gave the ball away cheaply for two of the goals, so that is frustrating.”

Her other frustration was Celtic’s sucker-punch strike just minutes after Spartans had swept forward on the counter-attack to carve the visitors apart make it 2-1 midway through the second half.

Left-back Simone McMahon made the break from her own box before releasing Caley Gibb on the left to surge forward. Cutting in, she found Sarah Clelland running forward in support on the corner of the box and the substitute controlled beautifully before driving a low shot sweetly into the far corner. It was a brilliant attack, but there just were not enough of them.