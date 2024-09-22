Spartans bow out of Premier Sports Cup as Aberdeen progress to last four
The Ainslie Park men gave their all at Pittrodrie and were backed by a big turnout of fans who had made the trip north to the Granite City.
The Dons are a formidable force this term under new manager Jimmy Thelin and Saturday's success over the League Two outfit was their 11th straight win in all competitions.
Dougie Samuel's players had earned their quarter-final berth having finished top of Group E before seeing off Ross County at home in the last 16.
However, overcoming one of the most in-form sides in the country on their own turf was always likely to prove a step too far.
Striker Pape Gueye was the fortunate recipient of a break in the box to lash the hosts ahead in the 13th minute. Aberdeen continued to carve out opportunities but were unable to extend their lead until the stroke of half-time when former Hibs frontman Kevin Nisbet tapped in from close range.
The home side put the tie to bed 45 seconds after the interval as Leighton Clarkson headed beyond Blair Carswell in the Spartans goal.
The spirited visitors continued to battle but were undone again in the 71st minute, substitute Ester Sokler bundling the ball in off of Carswell.
Brogan Walls then forced Dons No.1 Dimitar Mitov into an excellent save with a stinging effort as the minutes ticked down.
Boss Samuel said afterwards: "We didn’t give in and I’m proud of the journey we’ve made in the competition."
