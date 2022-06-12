Spartans bring in three more summer signings, including former striker Sean Brown

Spartans have made three more summer signings for the season ahead – taking the number of new arrivals to six.

By Phil Johnson
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 9:06 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th June 2022, 9:12 pm

The Lowland League club have announced the capture of Rhys Armstrong from Caledonian Braves, Harvey Swann from Cowdenbeath and the return of Sean Brown after his release from East Fife.

Armstrong, 20 is a defensive midfielder who was player of the year for Braves last season with ten goals and 19 assists. He was on Celtic’s books as a youth before spending three years in New Jersey on a football scholarship.

Swann, 24, is a left-back or left midfielder who came through the ranks at the Fife club and has had loan spells at Whitehill Welfare and Linlithgow Rose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Brown is an experienced striker who spent the first half of last season at Spartans on loan from East Fife, scoring five goals in seven starts and two substitute appearances for Dougie Samuel’s men before before heading to Bonnyrigg Ross on loan in January to help guide them to SPFL 2 with a play-off goal against Cowdenbeath.

Spartans, who finished fifth last season, have already recruited centre-back Jordan Tapping, 25, from Stenhousemuir, 32-year-old midfielder Gavin Morrison from Cowdenbeath and 21-year-old striker Jamie Penker from Stirling University.

Striker Cameron Dawson, who spent last season on loan at Penicuik Athletic, has been made available for transfer.

The north Edinburgh side have friendlies at home to East Fife on June 25; Threave Rovers on July 2; Hearts XI on July 6; an away game at Musselburgh Athletic on July 12; and a home match against Brechin City on July 16 to prepare for the new campaign.

Sean Brown spent the second half of last season on loan at Bonnyrigg Rose from East Fife. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS
East FifeSean BrownLowland League