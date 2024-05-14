Callum Booth has thrived since joining Spartans on loan. Picture: Mark Brown.

Spartans are now little more than 72 hours from an historic promotion to Scottish football's third tier.

Dougie Samuel's men made short work of Peterhead on Saturday in the second leg of their play-off semi-final clash, Blair Henderson's hat-trick at Balmoor the highlight of a 5-1 rout as Spartans sealed a sensational 7-2 aggregate victory.

And now only Dumbarton stand in their way of a place in League One next season with the first leg at the Rock tonight.

For full-back Callum Booth, it might have been all so different had he not arrived on loan from Premiership St Johnstone back in January.

Struggling Saints, managed by Craig Levein, are fighting for their top-flight surivival where defeat at home to Ross County tomorrow night, would consign the Perth side to the relegation play-offs.

But former Hibs defender Booth insists the mood couldn't be more different in the Spartans camp as the club stand on the brink of back-to-back promotions.

The 32-year-old said: "We were fairly confident because we'd done well against Peterhead all season. But the first leg last Tuesday a draw was a fair result as it was fairly even. But going up there at the weekend we were expecting a close game, but it obviously helped us massively getting the early goal to go 3-1 up in the tie which was really important. We played really well, the pitch was in good condition and that suited us well. I don't think anyone really expected that result, Peterhead finished above us in the league so there's not many games where there's half an hour to go and you can afford to take the foot off the gas and actually enjoy it. But it's done now and all the focus is on this week.

"We're in a good place at the moment. Everything is going in the right direction but we know how quickly football can change. We need to use the confidence that we've gained over these last few weeks to try and put on a good performance in the last two games of the season.

"The 6-2 defeat to Dumbarton was a real strange one, I think they scored from a few free-kicks and corners but thankfully since that game we've managed to go unbeaten which is a real good sign. I don't think there will be much in it so we're expecting a tight and nervy couple of games."

Booth added: "You need a bit of everything in the squad and I think we've got the right balance between experience and some of the younger players. It's a tough schedule so we're going to need everyone. It's going to take a big effort over the next three days.