Spartans captain Ian McFarland insists this weekend's clash against East Kilbride is pivotal to club's title aspirations

The South Lanarkshire outfit occupy top spot and are eight points better off than the seventh-placed Capital outfit ahead of Saturday's clash at Ainslie Park.

Dougie Samuel's men have had a tough run of fixtures having gone toe to toe with Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' B teams.

But skipper McFarland says he and his team-mates are ready to lay down a marker.

Spartans captain Ian McFarland is relishing the visit of East Kilbride this weekend

"It is early door but there is no shying away from it, it's a huge game this weekend for both clubs," McFarland explained. "They are top, and favourites, but we need to go out and put a marker down that we're going to challenge them all the way. Both clubs have been successful in the Lowland League so there maybe is a wee bit of needle there.

"If I'm being honest, we're probably a couple of points light of where we wanted to be. That said, it has been a tough start, particularly with the three B teams back-to-back and with a couple of them being midweek. It was tough to manage but we're fairly happy. The B teams are just so well coached, are fitter so you do notice a big difference when you're up against the other clubs in the league. Your recovery compared to what they are doing is like night and day.

"But teams are taking points off each other so everyone in the division has already dropped points. I really do think the neutrals looking in will be struggling to pick a winner. Our objective hasn't changed. We want to be up there come the end of the season."