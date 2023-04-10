The Ainslie Park outfit's 1-0 win over Tranent at Foresters Park - full-back Mikey Allan with the only goal of the game - secured a promotion play-off clash against the winners of the Highland League later this month. Buckie Thistle or Brechin City are likely to provide the opposition.

As it stands, Dougie Samuel's men are now just four games from SPFL League Two football next season.

However, midfielder McFarland insists the job is far from done as the club targets a third league crown in a decade.

Mikey Allan celebrates his winner against Tranent. Picture: Mark Brown.

"The celebrations at the full-time whistle were just amazing," the 32-year-old told the Evening News. "All the players and coaches were standing in the middle of the pitch because we were waiting on the full-time whistle between Rangers and Stirling Uni. And when we heard it was over, it was just a burst of relief. We are all so proud of what we've achieved with a couple of games to spare. It just shows what all the hard work can do.

"But we're still desperate to go and finish the job off. We want to go and win the league and then we can turn our attentions to the play-offs.

"We want to come away from this season with a league winners' medal so the focus has now shifted to the next game against Cowdenbeath on Saturday. To go into the play-offs as champions would mean a lot.

"We can now start to prepare for the play-offs in the background so I'm sure the gaffer and the backroom team will do their homework. It would be silly not to look ahead."

McFarland continued: "I've really got the feeling this is a special group of players. We've got a really good bond in the changing room and I think that comes down to the performances and the games we've managed to win this season. The goal has always been to get Spartans in League Two and I think everyone at the club feels this is a real big opportunity to do that. We've just got to keep doing what we have since the season kicked off last year."