Spartans dig deep to see off Clyde

Cammy Russell scored a brace. Picture: Mark Brown.

Spartans returned to winning ways following their disappointing home loss to Stranraer on Tuesday night.

Dougie Samuel's men were made to work for all three points but came out on top 3-2 over Clyde at Ainslie Park.

Defender Paul Watson bundled home the opener after six minutes and Cammy Russell's superb finish doubled the hosts' lead.

The Bully Wee reduced the deficit three minutes before the break when ex-Edinburgh City defender Lee Hamilton headed in following a corner.

The game was temporarily paused early in the second half due to a serious leg injury sustained by goalscorer Watson. Once the match did restart, Spartans restored their two-goal advantage just before the hour as Russell slotted home his second of the afternoon following good build-up play by Blair Henderson.

The visitors set up a tense closing 15 minutes as Jordan Allan's deflected effort found the Spartans net but the Capital men dug deep to hold out for victory.

Elswhere, Bonnyrigg Rose were well beaten as they went down 5-1 to Forfar at Station Park.

Josh Skelly gave the Loons an early seventh-minute lead and Matty Allan made it two heading in from a corner. Russell McLean wrapped up the win for the hosts in the 62nd minute and three quickly became four as McLean netted once more, this time from distance.

Cammy Ross netted a consolation for Rose but McLean had the final say as he completed his hat-trick with a fifth of the afternoon for Forfar.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City remain fourth in the League Two standings after a goalless stalemate at Stranraer.