Spartans: Experienced duo sign contract extensions ahead of new SWPL1 campaign

The pair have racked up more than 400 appearances between them for the north Edinburgh club and signed their first semi-pro deals this time last year.

Goalkeeper Harrison, 31, and winger Mason, 28, both smashed the 200 games milestone in the season just finished, underlining their commitment to the club.

The pair have been key players for several seasons and their contract extensions provide McCulloch with a solid foundation as she prepares for next season when the top flight is extended to 12 teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Mason and Rachel Harrison, who have both made more than 200 appearances for the club, have signed semi-pro contract extensions at Spartans. Picture: Mark Brown

Mason, 28, began her career at Hutchison Vale before brief spells at Hibs and Rangers before joining Spartans in 2010. She had a brief spell in Australia playing for W-League outfit Adelaide United in 2014 before returning to the Capital and Ainslie Park. She later had a short at Hearts, before returning to Spartans for a third time in November 2020.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to continue playing for the club I love and am looking forward to what this season holds for us all,” Mason said of her new contract.

Harrison has been at Spartans since 2010, apart from one season when she went on her travels to play for Hellas Verona in Italy and Danish outfit Fortuna Hjorrin. The former Scotland Under-19s goalkeeper was the first female Spartans player to reach the 200 club appearance mark last season.

“Delighted to have another year with this club,” she said. “A special place and a special bunch. I’m really excited about the direction the club is going.”

The two contract extensions follows confirmation last week that captain Alana Marshall, striker Becky Galbraith and full-back Sarah Clelland have all pen to paper for another season.

Galbraith, 32, was Spartans’ top scorer in the season just past with 19 goals in 23 games and picked up the club’s player of the year award on Sunday, with consistent centre-back Robyn McCafferty runner-up after playing in all 34 games.