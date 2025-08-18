Spartans fightback secures precious three points at Clyde

Bradley Whyte celebrates firing Spartans ahead against Clyde. Picture: Mark Brown

Spartans came from behind to defeat Clyde 3-1 at New Douglas Park, a result that sees the Capital side move to within a point of the League Two summit.

Dougie Samuel's men fell behind in South Lanarkshire to a Taylor Sutherland goal in the 12th minute, but the in-form Mark Stowe restored parity midway through the first half with a neat chip.

Bradley Whyte's back-post effort two minutes before the break put the visitors in front for the first time and Stowe made sure of the points 11 minutes after the restart with another neat finish.

Spartans are level on six points with newboys East Kilbride and just a point adrift of current leaders, Forfar.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City fought from two goals down at home to Annan Athletic to pick up a well deserved point.

Aidan Smith converted a 20th-minute penalty to open the scoring at Meadowbank and one quickly became two as Smith found himself on the scoresheet once more.

Innes Lawson gave the hosts hope 15 minutes from time as the striker reduced the deficit and then City were awarded with a penalty of their own in the eighth minute of stoppage time, Robbie Mahon making no mistake from 12 yards to give the Citizens something for their endeavours.

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose ran out comfortable winners to progress to the second round of the South Challenge Cup with a 4-1 victory over West Calder United.

A Cammy Ross brace, Laurie Devine, and Callum Hogg were all on target for Jonny Stewart's men at Hermand Park.