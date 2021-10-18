Spartans had a point to prove against Celtic, says skipper Alana Marshall

Spartans showed great team spirit to earn a point against Celtic

The Glasgow giants needed a 93th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw in SPWL1 on Sunday.

Striker Rosie McQuillan, the 17-year-old summer signing from Rangers, scored twice as Spartans came from behind to lead 2-1 at The Penny Cars Stadium going into injury time.

But despite being denied all three points, Marshall was proud of her team’s gutsy display.

Motivation: Spartans captain Alana Marshall

“What an amazing team performance, full of fight and desire from the start,” said the 34-year-old midfielder. “I’m so proud of the girls. There’s nothing more frustrating than been written off before the game’s even started.”

Assistant coach Katie Reilly said pre-match publicity had brought the squad closer together.