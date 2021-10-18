Spartans had a point to prove against Celtic, says skipper Alana Marshall
Spartans skipper Alana Marshall says her team were given extra motivation to prove a point against Celtic after being “written off” before the match.
The Glasgow giants needed a 93th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw in SPWL1 on Sunday.
Striker Rosie McQuillan, the 17-year-old summer signing from Rangers, scored twice as Spartans came from behind to lead 2-1 at The Penny Cars Stadium going into injury time.
But despite being denied all three points, Marshall was proud of her team’s gutsy display.
“What an amazing team performance, full of fight and desire from the start,” said the 34-year-old midfielder. “I’m so proud of the girls. There’s nothing more frustrating than been written off before the game’s even started.”
Assistant coach Katie Reilly said pre-match publicity had brought the squad closer together.
“Tough questions were asked,” she said. “They worked so hard all week battling through those negative comments and stuck together. Never underestimate these girls. What they have done takes talent and resilience.”