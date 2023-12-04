Spartans head coach Debbi McCulloch to step down

Debbi McCulloch will step down as Spartans head coach in order to fully focus on her new position as CEO of the Community Foundation.

Debbi McCulloch has been head coach at Spartans across two different spells. Credit: Spartans Women

McCulloch has taken charge of the club on two separate occasions. Taking over in April 2010 she led the team to a runners-up finish in the SWPL in the following season. In 2014, McCulloch would win SWPL Manager of the Year before departing in 2015. In 2018, she rejoined the capital side and last season she managed her 250th game in charge of the club.

However, now her time in charge of the women’s team is set to come to an end. After being announced as the new CEO of Spartans Community Foundation, McCulloch has decided to step down as manager in order to focus on this role. For the time being, McCulloch will stay in charge of the side until a replacement is brought in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My time as SWPL Head Coach at Spartans has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” she told Spartans. “I’ve been fortunate enough to work at a club full of great players, inspirational staff and dedicated volunteers over the past six years and will forever be eternally grateful to you all. A moment lasts all of a second, but the memories last forever and I feel very blessed that I leave the role of Head Coach with a bucket full of memories which will always fill my heart with much joy.

“As the game continues to grow at a rapid rate, I look forward to supporting Spartans Women’s & Girls section develop, on and off the pitch. This has been a decision that I have not taken lightly but is one which I know is not only right for myself and my family, but also the club, as I look to balance my new role with the Foundation as CEO and life itself.”

Assistant Coach Katie Reilly will also be stepping away from her role. However, she will continue to be the club podiatrist.

“Spartans has and always will hold a special place in my heart,” Reilly added. “I have loved my time as a player, and coach within the club, and look forward to watching the club grow from strength to strength. Spartans is a remarkable club, with magical people and a fantastic sense of community. It’s a family I’m very proud to be part of.”