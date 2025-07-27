Spartans hit for four as Bonnyrigg go down in league opener
Dougie Samuel's men had the chance to qualify from Group A as winners had they achieved a positive result at the Falkirk Stadium.
However, they were beaten comfortably and will now turn their attentions towards Saturday's SPFL League Two opener against East Kilbride at K-Park.
Dylan Tait opened the scoring for John McGlynn's side midway through the first half with Sean Welsh also suffing a nasty cut to his head.
The well-organised hosts doubled their advantage through Scott Arfield seven minutes after the restart before a Calvin Miller brace ensured the Bairns progress as group winners.
Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose got their Lowland League campaign off to the worst possible start after losing 2-1 to Gretna 2008 at Ferguson Park.
Iain Anderson and Liam Short were on the scoresheet for the visitors with Alassan Jones netting a stunning consolation for Rose.
