Spartans hit for four as Bonnyrigg go down in league opener

Spartans midfielder Jamie DIshington battles against Dylan Tait. Picture: Mark Brown

Spartans have failed to qualify for the Premier Sports Cup knockout stages after a 4-0 defeat to Premiership newboys Falkirk.

Dougie Samuel's men had the chance to qualify from Group A as winners had they achieved a positive result at the Falkirk Stadium.

However, they were beaten comfortably and will now turn their attentions towards Saturday's SPFL League Two opener against East Kilbride at K-Park.

Dylan Tait opened the scoring for John McGlynn's side midway through the first half with Sean Welsh also suffing a nasty cut to his head.

The well-organised hosts doubled their advantage through Scott Arfield seven minutes after the restart before a Calvin Miller brace ensured the Bairns progress as group winners.

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose got their Lowland League campaign off to the worst possible start after losing 2-1 to Gretna 2008 at Ferguson Park.

Iain Anderson and Liam Short were on the scoresheet for the visitors with Alassan Jones netting a stunning consolation for Rose.