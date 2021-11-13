Spartans hope for redemption in SWPL Cup semi-final against Glasgow City

Spartans Women head coach Debbi McCulloch

The two sides meet at Stirling Albion's Forthbank tomorrow afternoon where the winner will face either holders Hibs or Celtic in the final on Sunday, December 5.

Debbi McCulloch's side lost 4-1 to City in the group stages of the competition earlier in the season and were on the end of a heavy 9-0 defeat in SWPL 1 last month.

However, the manager is hoping redemption can spur her side on to glory.

"The last game against Glasgow City was a result that we want to make sure never happens again so we're determined to go out and put a good performance on tomorrow," she said. "We want to be winning games but we're definitely making progress in terms of our defensive style of play. We just need to make sure we take our chances and be more clinical. It's a break from league action so I want the players to go out and play with a freedom. We have got nothing to lose."

Meanwhile, midfielder Katie Reilly added: "It's been a couple of years since we've made it to the semi-finals so it's a huge match. Cups are one-off games. We've scored quite a few goals in this competition and they've been coming from all areas of the pitch. We know what to expect this weekend but we need to go out and give a good account of ourselves."

