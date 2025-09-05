Spartans' James Craigen loving club's flying start

Spartans midfielder James Craigen

Midfielder James Craigen is delighted with how Spartans have kicked off their 2025/2026 campaign.

Sitting joint-top of SPFL League Two alongside newcomers East Kilbride after five matches, and undefeated in the KDM Evolution Trophy, certainly paints a rosy picture down Pilton way.

Ahead of this weekend's visit of Hibs B to the Vanloq Community Stadium in the aforementioned competition, their third encounter of six before the knockout stages get underway in December, Craigen says there is an air of confidence flowing through the Capital outfit.

Back-to-back draws with League One duo Cove Rangers and Peterhead represents a solid start with plenty to build on. And three points is ultimately the target when the young Hibees make the short journey across the city tomorrow.

"The manager wants to win every game, as do we as players," Craigen told the Evening News. "There's a lot of games in this cup now with them introducing a new format, so naturally it gives us the opportunity to reshuffle the starting XI.

"It gives young lads like Archie (Wylie) a chance to get some minutes but we want to be competitive. So, the younger ones are all capable and have come in and done really well in these cup games so far which will be really pleasing for the manager. It's giving him selection headaches.

"These B teams are going to be hungry, fit, and chasing every ball. They are all wanting to try and get out of the B team and into David Gray's first-team plans, so they're going to be at it. It's a chance to showcase their talents so it's going to be a tough game. I love playing football so if, and when, called upon, I'll be out there. I feel fit, in good shape, and I think my performances so far this season have been good.

"In the league we've had a decent start looking at the points tally from the first five fixtures. Obviously we were disappointed to lose to Dumbarton. It's still very early days but it's the best start we've made for the three years we've been in the league, so we've got to be happy with it."

Striker Mark Stowe has grabbed most of the headlines so far with eight goals in 10 appearances in all competitions so far.

"We've tweaked things a little this season in how we're playing but there's not been drastic changes to the squad," Craigen explained. "I think we underachieved last year. Confidence is a massive thing as well.

"Mark has done really well - he's playing more through the middle and he's taking his chances, which always helps. It's the hardest thing in football to score goals so I think the challenge to Mark is to keep going and see how many goals he can get."

Off the pitch, life is pretty sweet for the former Partick Thistle and Dunfermline star, too.

The 34-year-old added: "My wife Hazel and I had our first child last month, a little girl Margot, so it's been amazing. Everyone says it but what a feeling. We've had a few sleepless nights, I'm not going to lie but it's been great. You always think you're busy but times it by 10 when you've got a little one look after. We're lucky to have a lot of support from friends and family. It was great to have her at the Forfar game recently."

Meanwhile, striker Marc McNulty has rejoined Spartans following a spell in Australia with National Premier outfit, St George City.

The 32-year-old previously enjoyed a three-month spell with the club in February 2024 and has played for Sheffield United and Coventry City in England, as well as further afield in the US, with Orange County.