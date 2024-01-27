James Craigen celebrates his stunning equaliser against Hearts

Seven days on from James Craigen's most sweetest of volleys for hosts Spartans, the 32-year-old's equaliser remains a stick-on for goal of the round - if not tournament.

And although it wasn't enough to force an additional 30 minutes against high-flying Hearts at Ainslie Park, Frankie Kent's stoppage-time header enough to sneak the Gorgie outfit into the last 16, Craigen admits his stunning effort will live long in the memory after he's hung up his boots.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon's return to League Two action against Clyde, Craigen told the Evening News: "We were disappointed to lose in the 92nd minute, particularly from a set-piece is even more frustrating. We'll never know what might have happened. It would have been nice to take them to extra-time so it was disappointing after the game. But we gave a great account of ourselves.

"It's not just about the team on the pitch, it's about the other people involved - the wider community. We gave everyone a chance to dream that we were maybe on the brink of something special so we could walk off the pitch with our heads held high.

"To score in a cup tie is brilliant, in front of the cameras against Hearts makes it even more special. It was one of my better ones! It dropped perfectly for me but I caught it sweetly. You hit ones like that in training - some times you balloon them over the bar and others they go in. It was some feeling to celebrate with the players and the bench so it will long live in the memory for sure.

"I've been lucky to play in some big games in my career and scored, but I think that was probably the best in terms of technical ability. Hopefully I'll get a few more between now and the end of the season."

Craigen revealed Jambos captain and goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who was making his first competitive start since suffering a double leg break in December 2022, was one of the first to offer his praise after the final whistle.

He quipped: "I don't think he expected me to hit it! Craig is obviously a great goalkeeper and he complimented me afterwards on the strike as well. He's one of the best there is in this country. We played Hearts in a behind-closed-doors match in October/November time and he played in that as well. But it was good to see him starting a competitive match after such a long period out. He'll be a big character in the Hearts dressing room in terms of keeping them in the top three."

The former Partick Thistle, Dunfermline and Arbroath midfielder is now fully focused on a strong end to the club's maiden SPFL campaign that will see Dougie Samuel's men cement a play-off spot.

Craigen added: "We want to play in big games like that so I think it's given us all the incentive we need. We have to win football matches. You're only going to get there if you get your head down and work hard.

