Avid fans of Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday show are getting used to Spartans' Jamie Dishington lighting up their TV screens.

Spartans star Jamie Dishington. Picture: Mark Brown.

The attacking midfielder has netted in three of the club's opening four League Two fixtures including last weekend's winner at Peterhead as Dougie Samuel's newcomers continue to impress since sealing promotion in May.

Eight points from a possible 12 has lifted the Ainslie Park outfit to the summit of Scottish football's fourth tier alongside Dumbarton, Bonnyrigg Rose and Stranraer.

And ahead of this afternoon's visit of Stenhousemuir, Dishington, who came through the club's youth academy, admits he is loving life in the SPFL.

"It's been funny seeing my name on Soccer Saturday - the amount of people who message you who you've not heard from in a while!" the 26-year-old quipped. "My grandad watches the programme so it's great for my mum, dad and rest of the family.

"I never expected it to go so well so soon. Every game is a challenge, every team is well organised but I'm delighted with the way it's gone so far.

"To be sitting with eight points from a possible 12 from the fixtures we've had is really pleasing. When they came out, I thought we had a really difficult start if I'm being honest.

"The challenge this season is to stay up, it's as simple as that. We want to establish ourselves as an SPFL club."

Dishington admits the team spirit is rubbing off with performances on the pitch.

He added: "The bus has been jumping on the way back from away games so the feeling in the camp just now is excellent. We're a close group - even with the new three or four signings that have come in have fitted in perfectly.

"We know what we're facing in every game with the video analysis so everything has been stepped up.

"I think every team treats the League Cup group stages as pre-season but after getting such a brilliant result against Dundee United, we gave ourselves a really good platform. We're enjoying every part of it. It's been such a long journey getting into the league but, essentially, the hard work is just starting now.