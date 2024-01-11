Spartans legend returns to take up managerial position
Club legend Jack Beesley has been announced as the new Spartans Women’s head coach.
Beesley has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to return to the club. He made 239 appearances for the men’s team in his playing career as well as finding the back of the net 60 times. Beesley also saw plenty of success at Spartans, winning multiple cups and the league during his seven-year spell.
Since his departure from the capital in 2019, Beesley had a dual role at Brxoburn Athletic as a player and assistant manager. From there, he joined Hearts in 2022 initially coaching the Hearts Boys Academy. At the Jam Tarts, the 37-year-old then made his move into the women's game as the coach of the National Academy Performance Manager for the NAP18’s side.
On welcoming Beesley back to the club, Chairman Craig Graham stated the following: “I am delighted to welcome Jack back to Spartans. He is an outstanding coach and will drive our club forward. We had a number of outstanding candidates however Jack’s experience developing young International players coupled with his ambition and drive made him the ideal candidate. We are delighted he has accepted our offer”.
The appointment has now brought an end to a month-long search for a new head coach after Debbi McCulloch resigned from the role. Beesley’s first task will be to try and pull Spartans out of the relegation play-off zone. The club sit 11th in the SWPL1 and are one point off Montrose in 10th. However, his first game in charge will certainly be a difficult one as the capital side faces SWPL1 champions Glasgow City at Ainslie Park.