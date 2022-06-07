Spartans make three summer signings and arrange friendly against Hearts

Centre-back Jordan Tapping, 25, arrives from Stenhousemuir and 32-year-old midfielder Gavin Morrison from Cowdenbeath. They follow the signing announced last month of 21-year-old striker Jamie Penker from Stirling University.

Tapping, who previously played for Edinburgh City, East Stirling, Brechin City and Sauchie Juniors, plays in an area of the pitch manager Dougie Samuel was keen to strengthen.

Morrison, who started his career at Inverness and spent seven years at Brora Rangers before moving to Cowdenbeath two years ago, adds experience and leadership in the middle of the pitch, and Samuel will be hoping that Penker, Stirling University’s top scorer last season, can add goals.

Callum Tapping is joining Spartans from Stenhousemuir. Picture: Mark Brown

Morrison said of his move: “I’m really excited to be here and fully aware of the quality within the squad. It is a great setup and I know how much the gaffer cares about the team and the community. I’m looking forward to the season ahead and my aim is to have a positive impact, both on and off the pitch.”