Spartans make three summer signings and arrange friendly against Hearts

Centre-back Jordan Tapping, 25, arrives from Stenhousemuir and 32-year-old midfielder Gavin Morrison from Cowdenbeath. They follow the signing announced last month of 21-year-old striker Jamie Penker from Stirling University.
Tapping, who previously played for Edinburgh City, East Stirling, Brechin City and Sauchie Juniors, plays in an area of the pitch manager Dougie Samuel was keen to strengthen.
Morrison, who started his career at Inverness and spent seven years at Brora Rangers before moving to Cowdenbeath two years ago, adds experience and leadership in the middle of the pitch, and Samuel will be hoping that Penker, Stirling University’s top scorer last season, can add goals.
Morrison said of his move: “I’m really excited to be here and fully aware of the quality within the squad. It is a great setup and I know how much the gaffer cares about the team and the community. I’m looking forward to the season ahead and my aim is to have a positive impact, both on and off the pitch.”
Spartans have announced a programme of five pre-season friendlies, which includes a visit from a Hearts XI and three other home matches at Ainslie Park. The north Edinburgh club host East Fife on June 25; Threave Rovers on July 2; Hearts XI on July 6; travel to Musselburgh Athletic on July 12 and host Brechin City on July 16.