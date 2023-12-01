Spartans manager Debbi McCulloch earns CEO role

Debbi McCulloch has been on the foundation's leadership team for the last 15 years. Credit: Spartans Women

McCulloch has been part of the foundation leadership team for the past 15 years. Now, after a UK-wide recruitment process, she will now lead the organisation in making a difference in the lives of people in North Edinburgh.

The foundation delivers a range of youth work, education and health and wellbeing activities to help improve the lives of the community. Recently, the club has put out an appeal to collect essential non-food items such as toothbrushes and soap as part of their winter campaign.

The women’s first team manager will take over from Douglas Samuel who has been at the foundation for the past 17 years. In this time he was recognised as an MBE in 2022. He will now act as a consultant to the foundation.

“Firstly I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to Dougie for his leadership, support, friendship and passion over the past 15 years,” McCulloch told Spartans. “He has been a daily inspiration to us all, and has driven the Foundation’s strategy, success, and social impact to an incomparable level. For the difference you have made to so many people’s lives, and for the kind, thoughtful way you have done so, thank you.

“For myself, the opportunity to lead an organisation whose work is pivotal to changing people’s lives, is a tremendous privilege and honour. Over the past 15 years, I have lived and worked in North Edinburgh. As we continue to help others, in whatever meaningful and relevant way we can, I am committed to making our local community a better place to work, live and thrive in.