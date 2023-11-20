Spartans manager demands urgent change after serious injury

Debbi McCulloch calls for an "urgent" change. Credit: Spartans Women

The match was suspended for at least 28 minutes on Sunday as the striker received treatment on the pitch. Galbraith went down with a neck injury just before half-time with the first period not coming to an end until 15.27, almost an hour and a half after the game had started. Physios at the scene managed to stretcher the striker off the pitch before she was then taken away in an ambulance.

“Firstly, thank you to Aberdeen Women physio Beth, who helped assist us today,” McCulloch posted on X. “For the past two seasons, we have ensured a paramedic/ambulance or club doctor attends all our home games so that adequate medical support is available for all players, supporters and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“IMO (In my opinion) medical cover requirements at our level need to be addressed urgently. The welfare and health of everyone who attends a football game should be of paramount importance to all clubs and the league. The game has moved on and we need to ensure we grow with it.”