The combative Lowland League midfielder has been to hell and back following the arrival of son, Che, on January 13.

Having not been present at the birth after testing positive for Covid the week before, Ian was overjoyed to receive a phone call from wife Bobbie informing him that the newest addition to the family had entered the world.

But elation soon turned to despair when the phone rang for a second time with new mum Bobbie in floods of tears.

“Initially I had a call to say he had been born and everything was fine only for Bobbie to phone back 15 minutes later saying that there was something wrong with his heart," Ian explained.

“He had to be transferred to Glasgow immediately because they have the specialist unit there. He was diagnosed with something called transposition of the great arteries. It hadn't been picked up on any previous scans but you can't prepare for something like that. It was crazy.

“It was so hard as I couldn't leave the house due to having Covid, I was trying to get information from my wife but she was in bits trying to take everything in."

Ian, 30, continued: “He had an atrial septostomy at 24-hours-old which was an operation to prepare for the bigger one.

Baby Che, born on January 13, has returned home and is doing well after heart surgery

“Two weeks later he then underwent the main op. He was 8lbs 6oz when he was born, so he had that on his side.

“The left and right side of his heart were basically the wrong way round so they had to switch the main two valves to enable the oxygenated blood to pump around his body properly.

“The doctors were really positive, but they were also completely honest with us. It was one of the longest days of my life. But to get that call to say he'd come through it, the surgeons were happy – the relief was just indescribable.

“He had to stay in intensive care for a week after before moving into another ward for another week. He was then moved back to the Royal in Edinburgh for another two weeks before coming home on Tuesday which has been amazing."

Ian McFarland's Spartans teammates send him a message during a recent match

Baby Che finally got to meet brother Cole, 10, and three-year-old sister, Lottie.

“Che still gets fed and takes his medication through a tube so we've had to be trained up on it. We're all over him like a hawk just now. He's settling in well, sleeping and his brother and sister can now see him too. Hopefully it's the start of a brighter future for him."

And the Spartans family have never been far away to offer the midfielder their support through an incredibly challenging start to the new year.

“The club have been so supportive and understanding," Ian said. "All the coaching staff and my team-mates have reached out to me so it's really helped. My last game was against Edinburgh Uni on December 28 and then I got Covid just after.

Spartans captain Ian McFarland hasn't played this year but is looking forward to getting back soon. Picture: Mark Brown

“But I am now desperate to get back playing again. Obviously, Che is my first priority but hopefully it will be soon as I'm really missing it.

“The wee man will make that call, though. We've still got some big games so if I can back soon then I'll be delighted."

