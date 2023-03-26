Dougie Samuel's men comfortably saw off struggling Gretna 2008 3-0 at Ainslie Park courtesy of Brad Whyte, Rhys Armstrong and Mikey Allan.

The Capital outfit are now four points clear off Rangers B, who have played a game less, after their 22nd victory of the campaign.

The Ainslie Park men have three fixtures remaining, trips to Tranent Juniors and Berwick Rangers as well as the visit of Cowdenbeath to come next month.

Rhys Armstrong celebrated his birthday with a goal and three points. Picture: Mark Brown.

Boss Samuel said: "I'm delighted to win another three points, which edges us closer towards achieving our goal. There are still some key games to go, however, our team is in a good place and enjoying the challenge. Gretna set up to attack and played some nice stuff, however, we restricted to them to two shots on goal - whilst we created and had 20 plus attempts on goal.