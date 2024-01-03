Spartans not set to announce new head coach before Scottish Cup tie

Spartans will not appoint a new head coach before the Scottish Cup tie against Glasgow Women on Sunday.

Long-term manager Debbi McCulloch announced in early December that she planned to resign as head coach of the Edinburgh side after she was appointed CEO of the Community Foundation. As a result, applications opened for the role which closed on December 15.

Spartans have not played since their 1-1 draw against Montrose on December 17. This was presumed to be McCulloch’s last game in charge as the league’s winter break then began. The club are believed to be making good progress on appointing a new head coach for the women’s side. However, the Edinburgh Evening News understands that the club will not be making a new appointment before their third-round Scottish Cup tie away to Glasgow Women on the weekend.

McCulloch and her coaching staff have been leading the squad in training in preparation for the match and are set to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game at Alliance Park. This will give McCulloch another opportunity to win what could be her final game in charge after over a decade at the helm over two spells.