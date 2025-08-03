Spartans off and running but City slip up at home

Cammy Russell celebrates his opener for Spartans. Picture: Mark Brown

Spartans got their League Two campaign off to the perfect start as they saw off newly-promoted East Kilbride 3-1 at K-Park.

Cammy Russell sent the visitors on their way in the eighth minute when he pounced on some hesitancy in the home side's defence to neatly lob the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Keir Foster restored parity just seven minutes later with a shot from inside the box.

Spartans continued to press forward and were rewarded for their endeavours when Mark Stowe capitalised on a mistake from Kilby goalkeeper Freddie Owens and rolled the ball into the empty net.

Stowe then gave Spartans a two-goal cushion six minutes before the interval, unleashing a 25-yard strike that clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

Goalscorer Russell was sent off for a trip with just a minute remaining, but boss Dougie Samuel will be delighted to head back along the M8 with a big three points.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City went down 2-1 to Stirling Albion at Meadowbank.

The Binos went in at the break two in front courtesy of a Russell McLean brace.

Robbie Mahon netted a consolation from the penalty spot for Michael McIndoe's men in stoppage time.

"I thought we started really sloppy where the first 20 or 30 minutes wasn't good enough," McIndoe said afterwards. "I made the players aware of that at half-time. We gave them two really cheap goals and it's not like us. We made a lot of changes at half-time and the second half was much better."