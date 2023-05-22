News you can trust since 1873
Spartans promotion in pictures: Edinburgh club celebrate going up to SPFL

Best pictures as Edinburgh club beat Albion Rovers to clinch League Two place

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:45 BST

There were a few sore heads on Sunday morning as Lowland League champions Spartans celebrated their promotion to League Two into the wee small hours back at the their Ainslie Park home. Here are a selection of celebration pictures from the match itself at Cliftonhill, won 1-0 by Dougie Samuel’s men to earn a place in the SPFL for the first time in their history.

Spartans chairman Craig Graham celebrates with the players

1. Going up

Spartans chairman Craig Graham celebrates with the players Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

Spartans celebrate promotion to the SPFL

2. What a feeling

Spartans celebrate promotion to the SPFL Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

Bradley Whyte and teammates celebrate

3. What it means

Bradley Whyte and teammates celebrate Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

Spartans celebrate in front of their travelling fans

4. Party started

Spartans celebrate in front of their travelling fans Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

