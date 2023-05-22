Spartans promotion in pictures: Edinburgh club celebrate going up to SPFL
Best pictures as Edinburgh club beat Albion Rovers to clinch League Two place
There were a few sore heads on Sunday morning as Lowland League champions Spartans celebrated their promotion to League Two into the wee small hours back at the their Ainslie Park home. Here are a selection of celebration pictures from the match itself at Cliftonhill, won 1-0 by Dougie Samuel’s men to earn a place in the SPFL for the first time in their history.
