Spartans star Jamie Dishington. Picture: Mark Brown.

Jamie Dishington is relishing the prospect of Spartans topping Group E in the Premier Sports Cup and qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.

The Ainslie Park men head for current group leaders Livingston tomorrow for their final fixture where a 1-0 victory for the League Two outfit would see them through to the knockout stages.

Should the match at the Home of the Set Fare Arena finish 1-0 in favour of Spartans, both clubs would finish level on nine points with an identical goal difference of four. However, Dougie Samuel's players would seal top spot having netted seven goals to Livi's five.

Spartans have amassed six points from their three matches played - wins over Cove Rangers and Forfar have been a strong response to a 3-0 defeat to Dunfermline almost a fortnight ago.

And 27-year-old midfielder Dishington insists the squad will make the short journey along the M8 with a degree of confidence that they can pull of a shock - and create history at the same time.

"Livingston will be clear favourites," he said. "They've just dropped down from the Premiership but it's a free hit for us. You always want to go into this competition with something to play for in the last fixture and that's what we've got. If we can get the points then we'll win the group.

"I really like the format of the League Cup - I know some don't but I think it's so good to get these games so early in the season. I think it sets you up well and the gaffer can put his points across."

Spartans fell at the final hurdle in May when they lost the League One play-off final to Dumbarton. It was an incredible maiden SPFL campaign that also included a glamour Scottish Cup home tie against city rivals Hearts.

And Dishington is hoping for lift off once more.

"Pre-season is quite intense at Spartans," Dishington said. "I do enjoy it but it's hard work. There's a lot of running and testing but it's for our benefit. I've obviously been at the club for a few years so the gaffer has got all my results from previous seasons to look back on!

"Dougie's message every season is always he just wants the club to reach new heights. Whether that be promotion this season, we'll just need to wait and see.

"The Holy Grail was getting up from the Lowland League into the SPFL so I felt more pressure in those play-off games than the ones against Dumbarton in May and they probably deserved it over the piece so we can't be too disappointed. It was an excellent campaign for our first time being in League Two.

