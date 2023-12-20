Spartans star states aims for 2024 as new era approaches

Spartans’ Hannah Jordan insists the club must go into 2024 with a clean slate as she discusses the departure of manager Debbi McCulloch.

The Edinburgh have fallen well below expectations so far this season. With the squad originally aiming for a top-half finish, Spartans currently reside in the relegation play-off zone going into the new year and are without a win at home. Now on a run of 10 games without a win, the club are set to experience a new era going into 2024 with the appointment of a new manager.

“There are going to be a lot of changes and it is about how we adapt to them and how we develop them,” Jordan told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We just need to keep performing in the games and up the levels and then get the results. It is all about putting the past games behind us, giving a clean slate and moving on to the next games.”

This new appointment comes in the wake of the departure of long-time servant Debbi McCulloch. The former manager had been in charge for over a decade but announced that she would be leaving the position after being appointed as CEO of the Community Foundation. Jordan has only ever known McCulloch as manager of Spartans since signing from Rangers back in 2022. After producing a player of the match performance for McCulloch in her final game in charge on the weekend, Jordan insists that she will be missed.

“It’s been great,” she added. “She introduced me to the senior game and that has helped me develop a lot on a personal level and as a team. She pushes the team, week in, and week out as she will be missed. Now, it is on to the next games.”

McCulloch’s final game ended as a 1-1 draw against Montrose. The recently promoted side recently leapfrogged Spartans plunging them into the bottom two. It looked as if they might pull further away as the visitors led the game for almost 90 minutes on Sunday until Erin Henderson netted a dramatic late equaliser. With luck going against Spartans for the majority of the season so far, Jordan hopes that moment can be the turning point for the side going into 2024.

“It is a great feeling,” Jordan explained. “Erin [Henderson] has come off the bench and made an impact, it was great for her as well.