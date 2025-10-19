Spartans stay top of the pile as City slip further behind

Dougie Samuel's side are three points clear at the top of League Two

Spartans maintained their three-point lead at the top of SPFL League Two after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dumbarton.

Bradley Whyte gave the visitors a 15th-minute lead at the Rock before the hosts restored parity through Leighton McIntosh ten minutes before the half-time interval.

But Marc McNulty's close-range effort just five minutes later won it for Dougie Samuel's men.

The 33-year-old former Hibs striker said: "It was a battle, it's always a tricky place to come. The manager was saying afterwards it's the first time we've won here so three points is the most important thing. It was good to get the goal - I was actually having a go at Cammy (Russell) for not squaring it when he shot, but his reaction after, all credit to him as it ended up a tap-in for me."

Elsewhere, Edinburgh City were beaten 3-1 by Stranraer at Meadowbank.

The visitors found themselves two to the good inside the first quarter, Finn Ecrepont and Daniel McManus both on target.

Innes Lawson reduced the deficit on the half-hour mark, and despite the hosts pressing for an equaliser in the second half, Ecrepont made sure of the points with his second of the afternoon.

The Citizens are now eight points adrift of Stranraer following their 15-point deduction in August.

Manager Michael McIndoe said: "We were poor defensively - I think it's probably the worst performance we've put in since I've been here in two years. It's not like us but we've not kept enough clean sheets since the start of the season. I could see it on the Stranraer bench that they were surprised to be 2-0 up because we were constantly on the attack. It's extremely frustrating because it's a game we should have won."

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose kicked off their return to New Dundas Park with a 3-2 victory over Clydebank.

Lee Gallacher's tap-in had given the Bankies a slender lead in Midlothian before Billy King made it all square 15 minutes after the restart. King put Rose in front just a couple of minutes later and David Syme's own goal late on made it three.

Neil McLaughlin's penalty set up a tense couple of minutes but Jonny Stewart's side held firm.