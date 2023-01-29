The Lowland League title hopefuls ran out 5-1 winners at Ainslie Park to stay within a point of leaders Tranent Juniors, who have played a game more.

It was a clinical display from Dougie Samuel's men with Jamie Dishington's goal setting the tone as early as the ninth minute before Mikey Allan doubled the home side's advantage just past the half-hour mark.

Despite visitors Braves coming fast out of the blocks in the second half, Mark Kelly netting inside 60 seconds, Henderson dashed any hopes with his 50th goal in a red and white jersey following Cammy Russell's cutback.

Spartans striker Blair Henderson scores his 50th goal for the club. Picture: Mark Brown.

Russell got in on the action himself with Spartans' fourth of the afternoon and the same player capped off a fine individual display with his second in the 73rd minute.

However, Henderson was the man of the moment after hitting 50 goals for the club since making the move from FC Edinburgh in June 2021.

"It's been a while so it's taken me a few games," the 28-year-old said. "I hadn't scored for seven or eight games so it's been a long time coming. It's been on my mind so it's finally good to get there. They scored right after half-time so we were under a bit of pressure, so to get the goal settled us down again. And once we got the fourth it was always going to be difficult for them to come back into it.

"Cammy has scored a lot of goals this year as well. I know last year I scored a lot and I think we needed a few more goals from different places and this season we've certainly got that. It's much better to spread it round the team - I still want to score more obviously - but it helps as you can't score in every game so if other people are chipping in, it's great. We've got a good squad."