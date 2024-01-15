Spartans striker ‘impressive’ in return to starting XI

Spartans assistant manager Paul Weir admitted that he was impressed with Becky Galbraith after she returned to the starting XI against Glasgow City.

Galbraith made her first start for the club since November when she suffered a terrible head injury against Aberdeen. However, in the new year, the striker has been made available again and came on as a substitute in the Scottish Cup earlier this month. The 34-year-old then started against Glasgow City on Sunday and scored a wonderful goal before coming off in the second half.

“She has been back in training but we didn’t want to give her any more than 60 minutes,” Weir told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Even though she was doing well, it was important that we didn’t give her the full 90 minutes and rush her straight back in. She did well. Becky [Galbraith] is competitive and it showed out there, she scored a really good goal and hopefully, that will give her some confidence going forward.”

Her return from the sidelines will no doubt be a boost for Spartans as they look to steer away from the relegation zone. Jack Beesley was recently announced as the club's new head coach and will take charge of his first game away to Hearts on January 28th. However, Beesley will also be hoping that Ronaigh Douglas will be fit for the clash after she was taken off in the first half on Sunday.