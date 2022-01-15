Spartans striker Rosie McQuillan well worthy of Scotland call-up, says Debbi McCulloch

The 18-year-old will join club team-mates Caley Gibb, Robyn McCafferty and Alicia Yates, at next week's training camp with the national team.

The Ainslie Park outfit are currently eighth in SWPL 1 as the club prepares for a return to league action tomorrow with a trip to Aberdeen.

McCulloch believes McQuillan can provide the ammunition in the second half of the season that will see her side climb the table.

Rosie McQuillan has been invited to join the Scotland U-19s camp

“It's brilliant for them to get that recognition, particularly for Rosie who hasn't previously been selected over the past couple of months,” she said.

“The other three are quite regular in the Scotland set-up, but this is big moment for Rosie.

“She's been great this season. We knew when we signed Rosie from Rangers that she's a talented player. She's quite unique and gives good balance to our team, but is also very creative.

“I’m really happy for her and that her contributions haven't gone unnoticed.”

On this weekend's trip to the Granite City, McCulloch added: “The league is our focal point. We're not happy with where we are but I don't really think our results reflect our performances.

“We want to come back down the road with all three points that's for sure.

“We've drawn a lot of games where they have felt like defeats because we feel we've deserved to win. We've controlled a lot the games so hopefully we can start picking up more points.”

