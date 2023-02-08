Spartans ten unbeaten as Cammy Russell strike earns big Lowland League win at Bo'ness United

Cammy Russell scored the only goal for Spartans. Picture: William McGillivray

Cammy Russell’s goal early in the second half secured the three points for Dougie Samuel’s in-form team, who have now won six of their last seven league games and lost only one of their last 19.

University of Stirling kept up the pressure with a big 2-1 win at home to Celtic B, while fellow title challengers East Kilbride lost 1-0 away to East Stirlingshire. Elsewhere, Hearts B lost 5-2 to Caledonian Braves at Ferguson Park.

Victory for Spartans means the north Edinburgh club are two points behind leaders Rangers B, who are not eligible for the promotion play-off spot, and one point behind second-placed Tranent, who have played a game more. The East Lothian side won 2-0 at Gala Fairydean Rovers on Tuesday, putting pressure on Spartans to respond at a tricky venue.

They did just that on a wet and windy night at Newton Park, where Mikey Allan hit the bar before Russell made the breakthrough with a low drive nine minutes into the second half. Spartans host struggling Edinburgh University this weekend, while Tranent do not have a fixture.