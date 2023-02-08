Spartans ten unbeaten as Cammy Russell strike earns big Lowland League win at Bo'ness United
Spartans extended their unbeaten run to ten matches and closed the gap at the top of the Lowland League with a 1-0 win away to Bo’ness United.
Cammy Russell’s goal early in the second half secured the three points for Dougie Samuel’s in-form team, who have now won six of their last seven league games and lost only one of their last 19.
University of Stirling kept up the pressure with a big 2-1 win at home to Celtic B, while fellow title challengers East Kilbride lost 1-0 away to East Stirlingshire. Elsewhere, Hearts B lost 5-2 to Caledonian Braves at Ferguson Park.
Victory for Spartans means the north Edinburgh club are two points behind leaders Rangers B, who are not eligible for the promotion play-off spot, and one point behind second-placed Tranent, who have played a game more. The East Lothian side won 2-0 at Gala Fairydean Rovers on Tuesday, putting pressure on Spartans to respond at a tricky venue.
They did just that on a wet and windy night at Newton Park, where Mikey Allan hit the bar before Russell made the breakthrough with a low drive nine minutes into the second half. Spartans host struggling Edinburgh University this weekend, while Tranent do not have a fixture.
Hearts B found themselves 3-0 down at half time in Rosewell. Bobby McLuckie pulled one back early in the second half, but Braves went on to score two more goals either side of a Callum Hambrook strike for Seven Naismith’s team. Hearts B remain 13th in the table.