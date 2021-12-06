Spartans usurped by Civil Service Strollers after a hiding from Rangers B

Michael Allan in possession for Spartans, who did not lack for effort and scored a consolation, but by then they'd shipped seven. Picture: Mark Brown

Dougie Samuel's men were thrashed 7-1 by the Glasgow youngsters in Dumbarton as they slipped to fourth in the Lowland League standings.

The floodgates opened inside the first minute when the visitors allowed Adam Devine to cut in from the right and from his pass across goal, Kane Ritchie-Hosler was on hand to knock the ball home.

The hosts extended their advantage 15 minutes later, Juan Alegria afforded time inside the box before lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Blair Carswell and into the net.

Jamie Dishington and Blair Henderson both blasted high over the bar as Spartans tried to find a route back into the contest but things went from bad to worse as Rangers added a third in the 33rd minute. Alex Lowry picked out team-mate Charlie McCann and his composure was rewarded as he found the corner of the net.

Three quickly became four in what was turning in to a difficult afternoon for the Capital men, Adam Devine with another astute finish beyond the helpless Carswell.

It was now damage limitation for Spartans in the second half but Rangers wasted no time in adding a fifth, Ross McCausland scoring within two minutes of the restart.

Substitute Aaron Lyall made it 6-0 in the 62nd minute and the same player notched his second and Rangers' seventh with just over 20 minutes left to play.

However, it was Spartans who would complete the scoring at the Rock with a consolation in the 90th minute, Cammy Russell poking the ball in from close range.

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers leapfrogged Spartans into third as they put last week's Scottish Cup exit to Peterhead behind them with a 3-1 victory over Broomhill at Christie Gilles Park.

Leeroy Makavora's blistering strike had the hosts ahead within 60 seconds and Alieau Faye made it two just before the half-hour mark. Finlay Gray reduced the arrears in the second half but Faye wrapped up the points with a late penalty.