Spartans v Dundee United: Lots of 5/10's after hosts suffer shock loss

Spartans player ratings after a poor night all round saw them suffer a shock 2-1 loss to Dundee United.

Spartans are still searching for their first home win of the season. Credit: Spartans Women

GK - Rachael Johnstone - 5/10

The ‘keeper could do little about the equaliser with it being a fantastic effort from Dundee United’s Rachel Todd. However, she could have done a little better with the winner as it crashed in off the bar from a distanced freekick.

RB - Hannah Robinson - 6/10

The fullback made a series of good runs in the first half to try and break down their stubborn backline. Defensively, Robinson did well to keep the flank locked down until she came off in the second half.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 5/10

The defender had a good first half as she kept Dundee United fairly subdued with ease. However, after the equaliser, the visitors looked increasingly more threatening before McCafferty gave away a late freekick that resulted in the winner.

CB - Dion McMahon - 6/10

McMahon wasn’t a fault for either of the goals and kept things tidy at the back for long periods.

LB - Ronaigh Douglas - 6/10

It was a quiet night for the fullback and had a solid performance. The defender kept possession well and won the ball back at important times.

CDM - Rebecca Foote - 5/10

Again, like many here, the midfielder had a good first half and kept Dundee United’s attack quiet. However, the equaliser saw Spartans’ midfield lose control of the game as it became more open.

CM - Alana Marshall - 5/10

The captain didn’t have the impact she usually does as Spartans struggled to create clear chances for themselves throughout.

CM - Simone McMahon - 5/10

It was a quiet game from the midfielder who struggled to make an impact in the middle of the park before coming off.

RW - Hannah Jordan - 6/10

The winger put some great balls into the box in the first half and was highly unlucky that no one was there to knock it in.

ST - Becky Galbraith - 5/10

Little came off for the striker despite some silky passages of play at times. Galbraith often had to come deep to find the ball and was caught offside a few times in the first half.

LW - Lauren Berman - 7/10

It was a great finish from the winger to open the scoring from distance. The winger looked a constant threat but didn’t cause the visitors enough problems in the second half.

Sub - Mya Bates - 6/10

The winger created some decent chances for Spartans as they searched for a winner but unfortunately for the youngster, they didn’t find the back of the net.

Sub - Ria McCafferty - 6/10

The midfielder added more creativity upon her appearance from the bench but it still wasn’t enough to find a clear chance for the hosts in the remaining 30 minutes.

Sub - Sarah Clelland - 6/10

Clelland put in an okay shift after coming off the bench.

Sub - Amelie Birse - 6/10