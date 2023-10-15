Spartans v Hearts: One player hits 9/10 for visitors after dramatic winner

Olufolasade Adamolekun net's 95th minute winner for Hearts. Credit: (© ScottishPower Womens Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith - 5/10

A surprisingly poor game for the ‘keeper who struggled to back the impact she normally does. Spartans’ third was particularly poor as the 27-year-old couldn’t afford to miss the ball from a corner.

RB - Emma Brownlie - 7/10

The fullback was key to Hearts’ dominance in the opening exchanges with her runs down the right causing multiple problems. Her injury just after the 30-minute mark was undoubtedly a blow for the visitors; hopefully she won’t be out for too long.

CB - Lizzie Waldie - 5/10

Hearts’ backline looked fragile for long periods with Spartans counter attacks causing multiple problems.

CB - Carly Girasoli - 6/10

Again, like Waldie, Girasoli struggled to contain Spartans at times but her flick on to Lockwood was magnificent right at the end which ensured Hearts came away with the three points.

LB - Esther Morgan - 5/10

The fullback struggled for large parts of the game against Hannah Robinson and Hannah Jordan. However, she remained composed throughout and ensure little got past her in the final stages.

CDM - Cailin Michie - 6/10

After a largely quiet game, Michie sprang to life in the final 20 minutes and helped to control the midfield which ultmatiley gave Hearts the platform to take home three points.

CDM - Ye-Eun Park - 7/10

The midfielder netted her first goal for Hearts to get her side back in the game when they really needed it. Unfortunately, Hearts’ momentum from her goal was killed off after the half-time whistle.

CAM - Katie Lockwood - 7/10

While Lockwood may have struggled to break down the oppositions backline for the majority of the game, she popped up at the vital moment to win her side the game. Her run was excellent before unselfishly sliding the ball to Olufolasade Adamolekun for her to tap home.

CAM - Olufolasade Adamolekun - 9/10

What a start she is having in the capital. The attack is seemingly scoring goals for fun since signing for Hearts in the summer. Her versatility was on full display against Spartans as she moved from midfielder to the winger before finishing as a second striker. Her first goal to equaliser was stunning before ensuring her team came away with all three points with an cool finish.

ST - Danni Findlay - 6/10

After an initial good start, Findlay struggled to get into the game up top as Spartans' confidence built up.

ST - Georgia Timms - 8/10

Timms continued to cause problems as she has done all season on Sunday. While she didn’t get as much space and time as she normally would, the striker still managed to pick up another assist and a goal with brilliant balls to get the visitors back in the game.

Sub - Jenna Penman - 5/10

The fullback struggled upon after coming on as she came up against the tricky Lauren Berman. The flanks were always going to be a key battle in the derby and unfortunately for Hearts they lost for multiple periods throughout the game.

Sub - Aimee Anderson - 6/10