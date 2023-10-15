Spartans v Hearts: Three players hit 8/10 despite derby defeat for hosts

Becky Galbraith celebrates opening the scoring. Credit: (© ScottishPower Womens Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

GK - Rachael Johnstone - 6/10

It was a difficult game for the ‘keeper who could do little about the goals. Her stop from Georgia Timms’ effort seemed vital at 3-2 but was sadly in vein.

RB - Hannah Robinson - 8/10

Robinson was always going to be up against it with the threat Hearts had in on the wings, however, the 19-year-old subdued the visitors' threat throughout. Her second half performance was particularly pleasing as her quick recovery time allowed Spartans to launch multiple counters.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 7/10

It was a tough game for McCafferty who despite having a good game still saw four goals go into her net. Unfortunately, for the centre-back, there was little she would do for the majority of them due to the efforts being from distance.

CB - Tegan Browning - 7/10

It was a commanding performance from the centre-back as she ensured Hearts’ pressure in the first-half came to little. Unfortunately, her time on the pitch came to an end early as she was forced off just before the half-time whistle.

LB - Ronaigh Douglas - 7/10

Again, like McCafferty, Douglas didn’t have a bad game at the back despite the defence letting in four. Up against Timms, the fullback ensured the attacker didn’t get the space she usually does with the 25-year-old only finding the net from a looping cross.

CDM - Rebecca Foote - 6/10

After a good spell at the start of the second half, Foote’s performance dropped of in the last 10 minutes when Spartans really needed to secured the midfield to see out the win.

CM - Dion McMahon - 6/10

Again, like Foote, Dion McMahon struggled to secure dominace in the middle in the closing stages which allowed the visitors to continue to recyle their attacks.

CM - Alana Marshall - 8/10

Another fantastic performance from the captain who caused all sorts of problems for Hearts. Playing as almost a wide midfielder at times, her deliveries into the box from out wide were continuously causing the visitors issues. Her assist for the opener once again showed how good her vision and passing ability is.

RW - Hannah Jordan - 6/10

The winger had some good spells on the ball throughout and helped to launch multiple counters when her side were 3-1 up.

ST - Becky Galbraith - 8/10

The striker came back from injury in style. Galbraith was unplayable at times in the first half with her flick-ons and runs constantly opening up the Hearts backline. Her two goals were extremely well taken and put Spartans in a great position in the second half.

LW - Lauren Berman - 7/10

The American was fantastic in the first 70 minutes and picked up a great assist for Spartans second. The winger should have arugably won a penalty as well for her side as she was taken down inside the box. However, when Spartans had their backs up against the wall, more was needed from Berman to give Hearts more to think about.

Sub - Simone McMahon - 6/10

Like her defensive counterparts, Simone McMahon didn’t do much wrong at the back and was at fault for any of the goals.

Sub - Sarah Clelland - 6/10

Didn’t have time to make a significant impact.

Sub - Mya Bates - 6/10