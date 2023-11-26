Spartans v Hibs: Low par performance she multiple 5/10's for the hosts

Plenty of 5/10's for Spartans after their 4-1 defeat against Hibs at Ainslie Park

Spartans are still searching for their first home win of the season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

GK - Alicia Yates - 6/10

Yates produced a series of great saves early on before incredibly palming after Michaela McAlonie’s shot. There was little the ‘keeper could have done with the first two goals with her defence needing to be more dominant on corners. However, Yates should have comfortably saved the fourth with the ball going straight at her.

RB - Hannah Robinson - 6/10

Robinson gave Rosie Livingstone little joy down her flank throughout. The full-back tried to make stuff happen in attack but was never able to create anything meaningful.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 6/10

McCafferty put in a goal-saving tackle early on to stop Abbie Ferguson from taking the lead. However, after conceding three from set-plays, the centre-back had to do more to close down their threat from corners.

CB - Dion McMahon - 5/10

Like McCafferty, McMahon had to managed Spartans set pieces better. The three goals conceded from corners made it tough for the hosts to get anything from the game.

LB - Sarah Clelland - 5/10

The full-back had a tough job trying to keep Ferguson quiet and unfortunately for the hosts, struggled to complete this task.

CDM - Ronaigh Douglas - 7/10

Douglas put a great ball into the area to help Spartans take the lead. From here, she played an important role in attempting to stop Hibs from gaining any momentum. The midfielder also stopped Hibs from getting a fifth with a great stop on the line

CM - Alana Marshall - 5/10

The captain had her moments in the game but was unable to have a great deal of influence due to Hibs’ dominant display in midfield. A couple of free-kicks had promise but ultimately led to nothing.

CM - Rebecca Foote - 5/10

Again, like Marshall, Foote couldn't control the midfield which helped lead Spartans downfall.

RW - Hannah Jordan - 6/10

Jordan made some great runs to push Spartans further forward. Defensively, the winger was also impressive as she performed a clearance from the line to stop Hibs from initially taking the lead.

ST - Caley Gibb - 7/10

As great finish from Gibb to put Spartans ahead. Up front, she continued to cause Hibs problems as the hosts looked to hit them on the break. Unfortunately, her influence died in the second half.

LW - Lauren Berman - 5/10

The winger tried to get Spartans forward with some darting runs. However, Berman seemed to do too much at times which resulted in the hosts losing possession in some great areas.

Sub - Ria McCafferty - 6/10

Didn’t have enough time to make an impact.

Sub - Mya Bates - 6/10

Didn’t have enough time to make an impact.

Sub - Louise Mason - 6/10

Didn’t have enough time to make an impact.

Sub - Simone McMahon - 6/10