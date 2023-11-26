Spartans v Hibs: The visitors earn plenty of 7/10's and 8/10's after big result

Hibs ratings with a few players hitting 7/10's and 8/10's after 4-1 a win against Spartans.

Hibs saw out their first victory at Ainslie Park since 2019. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

GK - Katie Fraine - 6/10

Apart from the opener, Fraine had little to do. The American commanded her box well when called upon.

RB - Lauren Doran-Barr - 6/10

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full-back helped keep Lauren Berman quiet for the majority of the game. In attack she also produced some excellent runs and crosses to continue to cause Spartans problems.

CB - Leah Eddie - 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a great header from Eddie to bring Hibs back into the game. It was just what the visitors needed after Spartans' tails picked up. From here, she ensured little got through the back four with the hosts rarely having an effort on target.

CB - Poppy Lawson - 6/10

After an uneasy opening 25 minutes, Lawson was back to her usual self. Alongside Eddie and later Siobhan Hunter, Spartans barely created a chance after their opener.

LB - Shannon Leishman - 6/10

Helped keep the left flank secure and gave Hannah Jordan little joy for Spartans.

CM - Michaela McAlonie - 8/10

The midfielder helped Hibs dominate the centre of the pitch for the majority of the game. Her runs into the Spartans areas cause all kinds of problems for the hosts. McAlonie was unlucky not to put her side ahead early on if it wasn’t for a wonderful save from Alicia Yates.

CM - Naomi Powell - 8/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder put in three great delivers from corners to put her side in control of the game. Deadball's have now seemed to become her specialty after Jorian Baucom also scored in the Edinburgh derby from a corner. Aside from that, Powell helped dominate the field throughout, constantly recycling the play.

RM - Abbie Ferguson - 8/10

Ferguson seems to get better every game. The winger caused all sorts of problems for Spartans throughout with no one able to get near her. Both as a creator and in front of goal the winger was the main source of Hibs threats. Her performance was summed up when she doubled the visitors advantage as she cut inside before burying the ball into the corner of the net.

CAM - Ellis Notley - 7/10

Notley provided a great link between the midfield and the attack to ensure Hibs remained dominate throughout. Her goal only added to her performance as she cleverly flicked the ball into the net from a corner.

LM - Rosie Livingstone - 6/10

Had a good battle up against Hannah Jordan on her flank. The winger didn't have as much influence as she had done in previous games, but still put in a solid display.

ST - Jorian Baucom - 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After not really being in the game for large periods in the first-half, Baucom popped again with a vital goal. Right on half-time, her finish was excellent to give Hibs the lead at the break.

Sub - Kirsty Morrison 6/10

The striker was highly unlucky not to get her first goal since returning from injury after an excellent goal line clearance from Spartans.

Sub - Mya Christie - 6/10

The fullback helped see out the result.

Sub - Eilidh Adams 7/10

Like Morrison, Adams was unlucky not to collect another assist from Morrison’s effort.

Sub - Siobhan Hunter - 6/10