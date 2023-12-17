Spartans vs Montrose: Mixture of ratings as two players hit 8/10s

Two players hit 8/10s after a mixed performance saw Spartans draw 1-1 with Montrose in Debbi McCulloch's final game as manager.

GK - Alicia Yates - 6/10

The ‘keeper was a reliable presence in the net as she made some good stops. Her save midway through the first half was magnificent to keep the score at 1-0. Yates was then forced off with an injury late on.

RB - Hannah Robinson - 7/10

The fullback made multiple important tackles to prevent Montrose from breaking. The right flank was secure for most of the game thanks to Robinson’s efforts.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 6/10

Made some great challenges when Montrose pressed for a second.

CB - Tegan Browning - 6/10

Like McCafferty, Browning kept the backline fairly secure after the early opener.

LB - Sarah Clelland - 5/10

Gave the ball away a few times in dangerous areas that led to heavy pressure or a good opportunity for Montrose.

CDM - Ronaigh Douglas - 6/10

Wasn’t able to be her usual dominant self in midfield as the match became a scrappy affair. However, Douglas grew into the game in the second half before being forced off with an injury.

CM - Rebecca Foote - 5/10

Wasn’t Foote’s best game. The midfielder should have netted the equaliser just before Henderson’s goal as her effort flew over the bar.

CM - Hannah Jordan - 8/10

Spartans best player. Jordan was the creative spark for the hosts and looked a threat every time she got hold of the ball. The midfielder was unlucky not to have had two goal involvements in the first 15 minutes as she constantly caused trouble for the visitors. Down the other end, Jordan was also the hero as she cleared the ball off the line right at the end of the first half.

RW - Louise Mason - 5/10

Mason just could not get into the game at all. It was a poor day for the winger with little coming off for her before she was substituted in the second half.

ST - Caley Gibb - 6/10

Wasn’t in the game in the first half but grew into it. Played some decent balls into dangerous positions and pressed well throughout.

LW - Mya Bates - 6/10

The winger offered a decent threat on the left flank. Often used to try and counter Montrose after some pressure she helped push the hosts forward. Bates should have netted the equaliser just before half-time as her first time effort looped over the bar.

Sub - Alana Marshall - 7/10

Offered a creative spark to the hosts upon her appearance. Her free-kick directly led to the equaliser after a good effort.

Sub - Simone McMahon - 6/10

Made a good impact and helped to re-secure the midfielder.

Sub - Erin Henderson - 8/10

Popped up at the right place, at the right time to net a deserved equaliser for Spartans and net her first SWPL1 goal.

Sub - Rachael Johnstone - 6/10