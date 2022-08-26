Spartans Women's boss Debbi McCulloch aims to turn draws into wins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ainslie Park outfit drew ten of their 27 league fixtures last term as they secured sixth place in SWPL1.

But the Spartans boss is hopeful her squad can improve their win ratio that will see them compete in the upper echelons of the women's top-flight.

Ahead of Partick's Thistle to the Capital on Sunday, McCulloch said: "We've spoken a lot about the amount of draws we had last season. It was a really strange situation because when you draw you don't particularly win or lose anything. You're not celebrating, you're not feeling defeated so we want to make sure we push this year and stay on the front foot.

Spartans boss Debbi McCulloch

"We've had a really difficult start having played both Celtic and Glasgow City in two of our first three games. We would have liked to have competed better for longer in those matches so it's something to work on. The win over Hearts was well deserved and last season that would have ended in a draw so the players showed great resilience to come from a goal down and take all three points. That's exactly the same target on Sunday.

"We have a chance to pick up some points now. We drew with Partick all three times last year so that has to change. We want to make Ainslie Park a fortress and difficult for visiting teams so our home form is going to be really important."

She added: "I think you have a three-team league and a nine-team league this year and that's not me being disrespectful. Everyone outwith Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City is battling it out for those last three positions in the top six.