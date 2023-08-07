Here are the attendances at all 21 matches from the opening weekend of SPFL action in the Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two.

League football is back across Scotland and it was a thrilling weekend of action across the country which was taken in by some impressive crowds.

Celtic, unsurprisingly, had the biggest attendance of the weekend as they hoisted the champions flag at home to Ross County while Hibs also welcomed a bumper support to Easter Road. Strong travelling numbers from Hearts and Aberdeen meant good crowds at St Johnstone and Livingston while Dundee United took a big support up the coast to Arbroath for the Championship opener on Friday night.

Further down the divisions, Falkirk and Dunfermline both had impressive attendances while Stirling Albion and The Spartans were also notable. Here are the attendance figures (via BBC Sport) from the opening weekend of the 2023/24 SPFL season:

1 . Stenhousemuir v Forfar Athletic Attendance = 402 Photo Sales

2 . East Fife v Peterhead Attendance = 542 Photo Sales

3 . Montrose v Kelty Hearts Attendance = 565 Photo Sales

4 . Bonnyrigg Rose v Dumbarton Attendance = 682 Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6