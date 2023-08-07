News you can trust since 1873
SPFL attendances for opening weekend: Celtic and Hibs amongst biggest crowds in Scotland - gallery

Here are the attendances at all 21 matches from the opening weekend of SPFL action in the Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST

League football is back across Scotland and it was a thrilling weekend of action across the country which was taken in by some impressive crowds.

Celtic, unsurprisingly, had the biggest attendance of the weekend as they hoisted the champions flag at home to Ross County while Hibs also welcomed a bumper support to Easter Road. Strong travelling numbers from Hearts and Aberdeen meant good crowds at St Johnstone and Livingston while Dundee United took a big support up the coast to Arbroath for the Championship opener on Friday night.

Further down the divisions, Falkirk and Dunfermline both had impressive attendances while Stirling Albion and The Spartans were also notable. Here are the attendance figures (via BBC Sport) from the opening weekend of the 2023/24 SPFL season:

Attendance = 402

1. Stenhousemuir v Forfar Athletic

Attendance = 402

Attendance = 542

2. East Fife v Peterhead

Attendance = 542

Attendance = 565

3. Montrose v Kelty Hearts

Attendance = 565

Attendance = 682

4. Bonnyrigg Rose v Dumbarton

Attendance = 682

