SPFL club deducted six points after 'breaching rules'

Scottish football news round-up for Wednesday, December 20, 2023. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Edinburgh City have been deducted six points after failing to pay their players on time in November.

The Scottish League One club has been embroiled in financial difficulty for years and chairman John Dickson has been unable to ease the pressures since taking over last summer. A number of players left the club in December after not being paid.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) confirmed that the penalty would take effect immediately, increasing the gap between them and second-bottom Annan Athletic to nine points after 20 games.

The statement read: "Edinburgh City FC has received a six point deduction following an SPFL Disciplinary Tribunal into SPFL Rule breaches, which were admitted by the club.

"The breaches relate to the cinch League One club having failed to pay its players’ wages on time, and in full, on 30 November 2023. This failure to pay was also not notified to the SPFL as required by SPFL Rules and Regulations.

"The club also admitted it had breached the rules by failing to advise the SPFL that it had been in default of its tax obligations to HMRC, as required by SPFL Rules and Regulations.

"Furthermore, the club did not engage fully in the disciplinary process leading to further breaches of SPFL Rules.

"Edinburgh City’s points tally for season 2023/24 will be adjusted immediately."

Dickson, a local businessman, led a fans consortium to take over at the club from previous owner Tom Tracy in June. Costs have been cut massively since but the club is still losing money, but Dickson recently admitted it was 'easily' over £500,000 for the season.