Every out of contract Scottish Premiership player including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen stars - gallery

Several big names players such as Aiden McGeady from Hibs and Michael Smith from Hearts are currently set to become free agents this summer.

By Martyn Simpson
Published 18th May 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 09:51 BST

With just a few games remaining in the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season there is already plenty of talk around summer arrivals and departures across the division.

With Hearts and Hibs still competing against Aberdeen and St Mirren for European football next season it will likely be a big summer for both clubs as they look to strengthen and rebuild. The first job will be to decide which out of contract players will be remaining and who will be released.

Here is every player in the Scottish Premiership who is set to be out of contract at the end of the current season (as of Thursday, May18):

Paul McGinn, Jake Carroll, Stephen O’Donnell, Mikael Mandron, Sean Goss, Jake Aitchison, Harry Paton, Joseph Efford, Dean Cornelius, Matty Connelly, Max Johnston, Dan Casey, Robbie Mahon, David Devine

Alan Power, Scott Robinson, Ash Taylor, Chris Stokes, Sam Walker, Liam Polworth, Blair Alston, Liam Donnelly, Brad Lyons, Fraser Murray, Innes Cameron, Calum Waters, Lee Hodson, Dylan McGowan

Murray Davidson, Jamie Murphy, Elliot Parish, Davit Wotherspoon, Chris Kane, Melker Hallberg, Charlie Gilmour, James Brown, Michael O’Halloran, Eetu Vertainen, William Sandford

Keith Watson, Dominic Samuel, Alex Samuel, David Cancola, Alex Iacovitti, Ross Munro, Ben Paton, Logan Ross, Ryan McLennan

