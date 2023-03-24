It is the fourth time Alan Maybury's men have come up short against the Doonhamers in League One this season and, despite a strong first-half showing in the Capital, the visitors punished their hosts after the break.

The Citizens are currently fifth in the standings, two points adrift of Alloa, who visit bottom-of-the-table Peterhead tomorrow.

Marvin Bartley's Queens have also narrowed the gap on Edinburgh to just four points with six games left to play.

James Craigen's goal was too little too late. Picture: Tommy Lee.

Ruari Paton notched the Dumfries club's first in the 64th minute, his effort taking a slight deflection on its way past Robbie Mutch in the home goal.

Connor Murray doubled Queens' advantage with ten minutes remaining before Paul McKay wrapped up the points with a third four minutes later.

James Craigen's fine volley proved no more than a consolation for Maybury's side in the final minute.