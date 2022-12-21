SPFL release key dates for 2023/24, including winter break and December cup final

The cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2 will all kick off on the weekend of August 5/6. Following consultation with clubs, the cinch Premiership will take a two-weekend winter break following fixture round 22 on Tuesday January 2.

Fixture round 38 in the cinch Premiership is scheduled for May 18/19. Clubs in the cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2 will conclude their fixtures on the first weekend in May before the play-offs get under way.

The group stage of the Viaplay League Cup will begin in mid-July and the final will return to a pre-Christmas slot, having been delayed until February this season due to the winter World Cup. SPFL Trust Trophy dates will be confirmed in due course while fixtures for the 2023/24 league season will be published towards the end of June.

The SPFL key dates for 2023/24 have been released.

SEASON 2023/24 – KEY DATES

Cinch Premiership

Fixture round 1: Weekend of August 5/6, 2023

Winter break: January 3-19, 2024

Fixture round 33: Weekend of April 13/14, 2024

Fixture round 38: Weekend of May 18/19, 2024

Play-off final: Thursday May 23 & Sunday May 26, 2024

Cinch Championship

Fixture round 1: Saturday August 5, 2023

Fixture round 36: Friday May 3, 2024

Cinch League 1 & cinch League 2

Fixture round 1: Saturday August 5, 2023

Fixture round 36: Saturday May 4, 2024

League Cup group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 15/16, 2023; MD2: Midweek of July 18/19, 2023; MD3: Weekend of July 22/23, 2023; MD4: Midweek of July 25/26, 2023; MD5: Weekend of July 29/30, 2023.

Second round: Weekend of August 19/20, 2023

Quarter-finals: Midweek of September 26-28, 2023

Semi-finals: Weekend of November 4/5, 2023

