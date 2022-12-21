News you can trust since 1873
SPFL release key dates for 2023/24, including winter break and December cup final

The SPFL has today confirmed some key dates for next season, which is scheduled to start one week later than the current campaign. It includes a two-weekend winter break in January 2024.

By Phil Johnson
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 4:11pm

The cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2 will all kick off on the weekend of August 5/6. Following consultation with clubs, the cinch Premiership will take a two-weekend winter break following fixture round 22 on Tuesday January 2.

Fixture round 38 in the cinch Premiership is scheduled for May 18/19. Clubs in the cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2 will conclude their fixtures on the first weekend in May before the play-offs get under way.

The group stage of the Viaplay League Cup will begin in mid-July and the final will return to a pre-Christmas slot, having been delayed until February this season due to the winter World Cup. SPFL Trust Trophy dates will be confirmed in due course while fixtures for the 2023/24 league season will be published towards the end of June.

The SPFL key dates for 2023/24 have been released.
SEASON 2023/24 – KEY DATES

Cinch Premiership

Fixture round 1: Weekend of August 5/6, 2023

Winter break: January 3-19, 2024

Fixture round 33: Weekend of April 13/14, 2024

Fixture round 38: Weekend of May 18/19, 2024

Play-off final: Thursday May 23 & Sunday May 26, 2024

Cinch Championship

Fixture round 1: Saturday August 5, 2023

Fixture round 36: Friday May 3, 2024

Cinch League 1 & cinch League 2

Fixture round 1: Saturday August 5, 2023

Fixture round 36: Saturday May 4, 2024

League Cup group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 15/16, 2023; MD2: Midweek of July 18/19, 2023; MD3: Weekend of July 22/23, 2023; MD4: Midweek of July 25/26, 2023; MD5: Weekend of July 29/30, 2023.

Second round: Weekend of August 19/20, 2023

Quarter-finals: Midweek of September 26-28, 2023

Semi-finals: Weekend of November 4/5, 2023

Final: Sunday December 17, 2023