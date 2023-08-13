News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

SPFL weekend attendances as Hearts, Hibs and Rangers among highest in Scotland - gallery

How did the attendances at Hearts and Hibs weekend games compared to those around the Premiership and SPFL?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 13th Aug 2023, 18:51 BST

It was a rather underwhelming Sunday for both sides of the Edinburgh divide as Hearts and Hibs failed to take maximum points on their return to Premiership action.

Hibs travelled to Motherwell looking to build on Thursday’s Europa Conference League win against FC Luzern - but were condemned to a 2-1 defeat at Fir Park by second-half goals from Conor Wilkinson and Mika Biereth. The defeat means Lee Johnson’s men are yet to pick up a point from their first two league games of the season.

Hearts fell to a 2-1 defeat against Rosenberg in their own Conference League tie and they returned to domestic matters by battling their way to a goalless home draw against Kilmarnock to make it four points from their opening pair of league fixtures.

A total of over 24,000 supporters saw both games take place on Sunday afternoon - but how did the attendances at Tynecastle and Fir Park compare to those at other grounds around the SPFL and Premiership over the weekend?

Related topics:MotherwellHearts FCPremiership