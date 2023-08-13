How did the attendances at Hearts and Hibs weekend games compared to those around the Premiership and SPFL?

It was a rather underwhelming Sunday for both sides of the Edinburgh divide as Hearts and Hibs failed to take maximum points on their return to Premiership action.

Hibs travelled to Motherwell looking to build on Thursday’s Europa Conference League win against FC Luzern - but were condemned to a 2-1 defeat at Fir Park by second-half goals from Conor Wilkinson and Mika Biereth. The defeat means Lee Johnson’s men are yet to pick up a point from their first two league games of the season.

Hearts fell to a 2-1 defeat against Rosenberg in their own Conference League tie and they returned to domestic matters by battling their way to a goalless home draw against Kilmarnock to make it four points from their opening pair of league fixtures.